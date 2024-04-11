Partha Bhowmick sends defamation notice to Suvendu

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and candidate for Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat Partha Bhowmick has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly accusing him of being involved in an alleged teacher recruitment scam relating to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, had ordered a CBI inquiry into alleged anomalies in the hiring of teachers by the GTA, leading to political reactions. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reportedly alleged that apart from Anit Thapa (GTA chief executive), state Cabinet ministers Aroop Biswas and Partha Bhowmick were “involved in the scam”.

On Thursday, Bhowmick sent a legal notice to Adhikari, demanding that the latter stop making “defamatory comments” against him and within the next five days issue an unconditional apology in a press conference where he must publicly withdraw his remarks against Bhowmick.

The notice from Bhowmick’s advocate warned: “In the event the aforesaid actions as called upon are not taken, in letter and spirit upon receipt of this notice, my client will be constrained to take steps, both civil and criminal, against you in accordance with the law, without any further notice, and hold you responsible for all costs and consequences arising therefrom.” A portion of the legal notice from Bhowmick’s advocate to Adhikari read: “Not only are such allegations unfounded and vexatious, but you seem to have passed a judgment without there being any proof or investigation in the first place. Passing such statements has the effect of holding my client indisputably guilty without a shred of evidence, let alone logic, reason, or facts.

The same is nothing but a testament to your unvaried love for stoking media trials. Be that as it may, it is nothing short of an attempt to besmirch and diminish my client’s social and political stature, and only further showcases your lack of respect for the law, the judiciary and the legal system as a whole.” The notice alleged that Suvendu’s attempt was nothing but “a desperate political bid to mislead and manipulate the public/voters in the wake of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections”.