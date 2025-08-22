Parnasree: Elderly woman ends life, cites illness, loneliness in note

Kolkata: An elderly woman in Parnasree allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire. Sources said she had been suffering from multiple ailments and was depressed due to loneliness.

According to police, a call reached the Lalbazar control room around 7:35 am on Thursday, reporting that an elderly woman had been found burnt inside a house. Soon after, Parnasree police rushed to the residence at 20/1, Parui Pucca Road. There, an elderly man, Mrinal Kanti Paul, told officers that his wife, Sarbani Paul alias Bina (65), was found dead on the first floor. Acting on his statement, police went upstairs and discovered Sarbani’s burnt body lying on the balcony floor. During the search, they also recovered a green bottle and a suicide note.

Mrinal further told the cops that their only son lives in the USA for professional reasons. While he used to sleep on the ground floor, Sarbani slept in the first-floor room every night. Police informed that in the suicide note, Sarbani mentioned that as she was suffering from multiple ailments, she had chosen this step. Nobody was responsible for her death. While talking to Mrinal, police came to know that Sarbani was suffering from high blood pressure, thyroid, blood sugar, sciatica pain, kidney ailments, etc.

On Thursday morning, after waking up, Mrinal unlocked the main door of the house and went upstairs to call Sarbani. While climbing the stairs, he noticed the smell of kerosene. Following the trail, he found Sarbani lying

in the balcony. Neighbours reportedly told police that the elderly couple had been suffering from depression due to loneliness. Their son has been living in the USA for a long time, and the couple often expressed fear about their future as both were advancing in age.