Parnasree clash: Cops summon Ratna Chatterjee; 6 held

Kolkata: A case has been registered against Ratna Chattopadhyay and six others in connection with the alleged vandalism of a BJP party office in Parnasree on Sunday.



On Monday, police reportedly sent a notice to the TMC candidate seeking her appearance for questioning. Police have so far arrested six persons in the case and are continuing their investigation. Though the BJP brought allegations against Chattopadhyay for vandalism, it is not yet clear whether she was present at the spot or not.

According to sources, the incident began when a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were putting up posters near a BJP office, prompting objections from BJP workers. The situation escalated after TMC posters were allegedly torn, leading to a clash between supporters of the two parties. Police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Tension flared again when Chattopadhyay arrived at the spot. The BJP alleged that TMC workers assaulted two of its members and vandalised the party office, also claiming that a laptop was stolen during the incident.

Later, BJP candidate Indranil Khan reached the area and, along with party workers, staged a demonstration at Parnasree police station. A tense situation arose when Chattopadhyay also reached the police station, though the police managed to maintain order.

Chattopadhyay, however, denied the allegations and countered that BJP workers had torn and damaged TMC posters and banners. She has also reportedly filed a complaint against BJP workers.