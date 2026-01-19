Parnasree: Caregiver held for stabbing elderly artiste to death

Kolkata: An elderly woman was brutally murdered by a caregiver on Monday morning in the Parnasree area.

Police have arrested the accused woman, who was initially detained by the local residents.

According to sources, around 9 am on Monday, residents of Becharam Chatterjee Road in Parnasree heard screams from the house of Anita Ghosh (64). When they rushed in, they found her lying unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, while another woman was inside the room with jewellery and cash taken from an almirah.

Suspecting foul play, the woman—later identified as Sanju Sarkar of Purba Barisa in Behala—was detained and police were informed. Anita’s son, who lives in a separate flat in Behala, was also alerted. Anita was rushed to a private hospital in the area, where she was declared brought dead.

It was learnt that Anita, a singer who performed in Doordarshan, lived with her ailing husband, Arup Ghosh, at their residence.

Arup had been bedridden for years due to illness. About two years ago, Sarkar worked at the house briefly and learned that the Ghosh family kept a large amount of cash and jewellery there.

On Monday, around 8.30 am, she went to Anita’s house and demanded money. When Anita refused, Sarkar allegedly stabbed her with a knife. During the scuffle, Sarkar suffered minor injuries, while Anita collapsed on the floor, bleeding profusely.

Police said that during interrogation, Sarkar confessed to killing Anita. A case was later registered at the Parnasree police station, after which she was arrested.