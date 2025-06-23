Parnasree: 8 people arrested for assaulting man to death

Kolkata: Eight persons were arrested on Sunday for assaulting a man to death and trying to kill a youth in Parnasree on Saturday night.

According to sources, late on Saturday night around 2:30 am, while on patrol duty, police spotted a youth who was later identified as Dipak Singh of Bharatpur in Rajasthan lying injured on the road in Dharmarajtala area. When the police checked on him, they found Dipak was alive but critical. He informed the cops that the accused persons assaulted his companion identified as Mahender Singh and left him injured somewhere nearby. Immediately police started searching for Mahender. After a while, he was spotted on N G Saha Road.

Police immediately rushed both of them to a local hospital where Mahender was declared brought dead.

During the probe, police came to know that several persons, including three FIR-named accused identified as Biju, Chandan and Sanjib called the duo to somewhere else. There the accused persons assaulted Dipak and Mahender and threw them on the road.

It was learnt that Dipak and Mahender were assaulted for allegedly selling fake gold jewellery to the accused persons. While probing, cops checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted the accused persons. The arrested persons are being interrogated.