Parliamentary standing committee on Rlys reviews key projs in Darj visit

Darjeeling: A delegation from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways visited Darjeeling on Thursday as part of an official tour to review ongoing Railway development initiatives and explore tourism promotion strategies in the region.

The delegation held a series of informal discussions with senior officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and affiliated organisations. Key among the discussions was the expansion of the rail network in the Northeast and Union Territories, with special focus on the Sivok-Rangpo Railway line project. The proposed link is expected to significantly boost connectivity to Sikkim and is considered vital for the region’s socio-economic and strategic development.

The Committee met with Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR and the Chairman and Managing Director of IRCON International Limited, to deliberate on infrastructure expansion plans. The Sivok-Rangpo line, currently under construction, was highlighted as a transformative project for the region.

In a separate session, the Committee also discussed strategies for Railway-based tourism with NFR officials and the chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC. The discussions focused on leveraging the region’s natural and cultural assets to offer unique rail tourism experiences, including the promotion of sustainable and heritage-based travel.

As part of their visit, the Committee toured the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The visit included a review of ongoing preservation and modernization efforts aimed at enhancing the appeal of heritage Railway tourism.

Northeast Frontier Railway reiterated its commitment to strengthening railway infrastructure and promoting tourism in the Northeast and Union Territories, emphasising their role in national integration and inclusive regional development.