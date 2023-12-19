Parl security breach: Spl team of Delhi Police visits Lalit Jha’s house

Kolkata: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrived in Kolkata in connection with the Parliament smoke attack case investigation on Monday.

The Delhi Police team went to a few places in North and Central Kolkata where the prime accused of the Parliament smoke attack case, Lalit Jha used to stay and work as a private tutor.

On Monday the police team went to the house where Lalit used to stay in Burrabazar. Later they went to Girish Park Police Station to seek assistance for their investigation. The Delhi Police team is also expected to go to the Baguiati area under the jurisdiction of Eco Park Police Station where Lalit also used to stay with his parents and younger brother.

Lalit’s neighbours had claimed that they did not notice any unnatural behaviour before his name was shown on the television after the smoke attack in the Parliament.

The landlord of Lalit’s rented house in Baguiati had said that he and his family members left the flat on December 10.

Before leaving, he supposedly told Shefali that they were going to their native place in Bihar for a few days.