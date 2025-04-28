Parking zones to be set up in Raiganj to ease traffic woes

Raiganj: To reduce traffic congestion in Raiganj town in North Dinajpur, the Raiganj Municipality has decided to construct dedicated parking zones for four-wheelers and bikes.

The parking zones will be created at five key locations along NS Road, MG Road and Hospital Road. The residents will have to pay fees for using the parking facilities in the zone.

The municipality has yet to finalise the parking fee structure.

Currently, the absence of proper parking spaces forces residents to leave their vehicles on the roads, leading to frequent traffic mishaps. Daily accidents are reported, especially in front of banks, financial institutions and shopping malls along NS and MG Roads. The pedestrians are the worst affected.

Bappa Das, a local resident, said: “In the absence of parking spaces, we are compelled to park our bikes on the roads while visiting banks and malls. If the municipality arranges parking spaces, it will ensure the security of our vehicles, and we are willing to pay parking fees.”

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, stated: “We have already identified five locations near Mohanbati Bazar, Asha Talkies, Ghari More, near Bidrohi More, and in front of Raiganj Medical College where parking zones will be established soon.

This initiative will not only ease traffic congestion but also create job opportunities for local youths who will manage these zones.”