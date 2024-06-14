Park Street Metro Stn inundation: KMC and Metro identify cause

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) claimed on Thursday that cracks in the diaphragm wall of the Metro contributed to the inundation between Park Street and Esplanade stations following a heavy downpour on May 27 when a severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’ lashed Kolkata.

“We did a joint inspection at Park Street Metro Station on June 10 where experts from the Sewerage and Drainage and Civil department of KMC and a team led by senior divisional engineer of the Metro Railway were present. The report revealed there was no fault in KMC’s drainage system. Cracks were spotted in the diaphragm (D) wall of the Metro from where water was leaking into the Metro premises,” said Member-Mayor-in-Council (Sewerage and Drainage), Tarak Singh. Singh showed photographs of the cracks and claimed that the Metro authorities should now issue a statement that it was not a fault in KMC’s drainage system which caused waterlogging inside the station.

“Metro is our pride and we are ready to provide technical guidance to the Metro authorities on this issue,” he added. The KMC report, however, stated that there is silt in the manhole and the Drainage department has deployed a desilting machine to remove silt and gully pit emptier for cleaning gully pits.

Metro Railways had earlier issued a statement stating that following heavy rain on May 22, it was noticed that water ingress inside gate 3 was substantially more than normal seepage from diaphragm wall. During heavy rainfall on May 27, it was apprehended that there was a direct connection with a huge water body to the nearby D-Wall. Accordingly, dye was put in the manhole of KMC sewer which confirmed that water was pouring in from KMC sewer. During the joint inspection on June 10, it was found that the century old KMC’s brick sewer was silted and had pores and holes in the manhole wall. Three holes were found in the brick-sewer wall from where water entered the station area on May 27.

Metro Railway and KMC authorities are working in tandem to prevent the same in future. KMC engineers assured desilting of the brick sewer and repair of the wall. “Metro Railway will help by closing the holes of the brick sewer of KMC, if required. After repair, plastering will be executed to restore the sewer to normal condition,” the Metro statement read. For arresting the seepage in the tunnel wall, Metro Railway has started grouting at locations where visible porous concrete was found in D wall. From May 25 to June 10, 111 bags of cement were injected inside the D Wall.