Park Street lights up as Kolkata rings in New Year

Kolkata: Like all roads lead to Rome, on New Year’s Eve, all roads in Kolkata lead to Park Street. As the year turned, the city poured into its most iconic boulevard, where lights, laughter and anticipation merge into a shared celebration. From young revellers to elderly couples, people from eight to eighty walked under glowing arches, soaking in the festive warmth that has come to define Kolkata’s New Year spirit.

Park Street shimmered in decorative lights, echoing the Christmas celebrations that had lit up the stretch days earlier, but the mood on New Year’s Eve carried a different energy — louder, longer, and more electric. Restaurants, pubs, and cafes stayed packed till late at night, rolling out special menus, live music, and countdown events. Footpaths turned into moving streams of people, pausing for photographs, street food, and conversations that stretched past midnight. Nearby areas like New Market and Gariahat, already bustling since Christmas, witnessed heavy crowds as last-minute shoppers thronged stores before heading toward the festivities.

“This is truly a celebration for everyone,” said Rina Mukherjee, a reveller from Ballygunge. “People from all religions and communities come together here. I saw families, friends, and couples celebrating side by side. The atmosphere is joyful and inclusive.” Many revellers embraced the festive spirit with colourful attire — glittering dresses, stylish jackets, and scarves — while others added creative masks and party hats.

To ensure smooth movement and safety, the city tightened its security net. Kolkata Police deployed a large force across Park Street and adjoining areas, with CCTV surveillance, watchtowers, and controlled entry points. Traffic restrictions were put in place to manage the swelling crowds, while patrolling teams kept a close watch through the night. Despite the massive turnout, the arrangements helped prevent major disruptions, allowing people to celebrate freely yet safely.

Public transport played a crucial role in keeping the city moving. Kolkata Metro introduced special late-night services, running extra trains on key routes to help revellers return home after midnight. For the convenience and safety of women and children, an adequate number of female RPF officers and staff were deployed at Park Street Metro station. To handle any emergency on December 31, special standby teams were stationed at Park Street, Maidan, and Esplanade Metro stations, while a Quick Response Team (QRT) remained on alert to respond swiftly to any situation.