Park Institution to start English-Medium section

Kolkata: The Park Institution, a century-old state-run Bengali-medium school in north Kolkata, will introduce an English-medium section from the next academic session, marking a major milestone in its centenary year.

The decision follows repeated appeals from parents seeking English-medium education at an affordable cost. Headmaster Supriyo Panja said most students at the school come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and receive education almost free of cost. “Around 300-350 parents requested that we introduce English-medium classes so their children can compete better in higher studies and careers. They even submitted a deputation to the school management,” he said.

Following the request, the managing committee began the process early in 2024. Officials from the District Inspector of Schools, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, and the School Education department inspected the school’s infrastructure and staffing before granting approval shortly before the Durga Puja holidays this year.

Panja said the new section would give students from low-income families the opportunity to study in English-medium classes without the financial burden of private institutions. The English-medium curriculum will initially be introduced in Class V at the upper primary level and Class XI at the higher secondary level.

He added that the school has sufficient classrooms and staff to manage the transition.