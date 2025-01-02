Park Institution celebrates 100 years

Kolkata: Park Institution, one of the oldest state-run Bengali medium schools in Shyambazar, Kolkata, has started its centenary celebrations, marking 100 years of academic excellence since its founding on January 2, 1926. To commemorate this milestone, the school has expressed its intention to introduce an English medium section alongside its existing Bengali medium curriculum.

This decision comes in response to the growing demand for English medium education, as many parents seek better opportunities for their children’s future. However, for financially disadvantaged families, private English medium schools often remain unaffordable. Headmaster Supriyo Panja has formally applied to the state School Education Department, requesting approval for the new section. “Many families here face financial constraints and the demand for English medium education is undeniable. That’s why we wish to introduce an English medium section alongside our Bengali medium classes. If approved, this will be a gift for our centenary,” said Panja.

An official from the state School Education department confirmed that an inspection will take place next week. If the school meets the necessary criteria, the proposal will be forwarded for approval to the relevant authorities.

The centenary celebrations began on Thursday with a ceremony inaugurated by Swami Jnanalokananda Maharaj, secretary of the Swami Vivekananda Ancestral House. The event featured the planting of 100 trees, cultural performances by the school’s students, and a special performance by the Folk and Tribal Cultural Centre of the state. On January 5, a rally will be organised, with various events planned throughout the year to mark the occasion.