Park Circus: Cops help 4-year-old unite with family

KOLKATA: The joint effort by two civic volunteers and a sergeant of Kolkata Police was instrumental in uniting a child, who has lost his way, with his family members.



Around 12.30 pm on Sunday, civic volunteers Pabitra Das and Sujauddin Mallick of East Traffic Guard were on duty at Park Circus's seven-point crossing when they noticed a four-year-old crying and running frantically around the crossing roundabout.

The two got hold of the little boy and took him to Sergeant Snehasis Mukherjee, who spent quite some time calming the boy down and gave him some chocolates. Finally, the child was able to give his name but had no idea how to go back home.

Realising that no address would be forthcoming, Mukherjee put the boy on his motorcycle and began driving around the nearby lanes and bylanes to see if any of them looked familiar to the child.

Finally, the little one spotted a familiar lane which turned out to be the place where his home was.

The child was then handed over to his family.The entire neighbourhood joined in to thank Kolkata Police.The story of the rescue act that was posted on the Facebook page of Kolkata Police invited several comments, lauding the efforts of the cops.