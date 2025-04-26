Park Circus-bound flank of Maa Flyover shut from April 28

Kolkata: The Park Circus-bound flank of the Maa Flyover will be closed for all kinds of vehicular movement for a month starting from April 28 for maintenance work.

According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority will be replacing the C R Seal for the expansion joint of Maa Flyover. The Park Circus bound flank of the Maa Flyover needs to be traffic-free. To facilitate the work, the said flank will be closed from April 28 to May 27 between 11 pm and 6 am.

The vehicles going towards Park Circus from EM Bypass will have to take the Park Circus Connector from Parama Island. The vehicles that intend to avail of the AJC Flyover will have to avail of the New Park Street, Congress Exhibition Road, Syed Amir Ali Avenue / Nasiruddin Road.