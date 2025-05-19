Paris’s Louvre Pyramid soon in city as port eyes riverfront dev

Kolkata: Following Paris, Kolkata may soon get its own Louvre Pyramid glass structure as part of the riverfront development initiative by the Syamaprasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, which is planning to allot more than 1800 sqm vacant land at Takhtaghat.

Kolkata Port sources said that the total of 1817.65 sqm land comprises both high and low land at the Takhtaghat area. The port authorities seek to give out the land on a lease period of 30 years. The port has invited bids for the same.

It was learnt as part of the terms and conditions, Kolkata Port authorities want the plot designated for riverfront development with an iconic glass structure inspired by landmarks like the Louvre Pyramid. Sources said the designs must be prepared by a reputed architect, vetted by SMP’s committee.

The Louvre Pyramid, located in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, is a modern architectural marvel designed by I.M. Pei and completed in 1989.

This glass and metal structure, standing 21.6 meters tall, serves as the main entrance to the world’s largest art museum.

The permitted purposes of the land include riverfront recreational space, lounge, café, restaurant, plaza, open-air theatre (OAT)/performance centre and tourism, with mandatory aesthetic landscaping and public engagement space.

Meanwhile, there would be restrictions on making permanent constructions on the low-lying areas which are restricted to landscaped green spaces.

Further, the successful bidder would have to undertake bank protection and riverside illumination within six months of possession. The lessee needs to complete the project within five years from the lease start date while also being responsible for fire safety measures and statutory permissions.

The port is also inviting proposals to repurpose three of its historic pilot launches— P.L. Rupsa, P.L. Hooghly, and P.L. Gopal — into dynamic floating venues for tourism, culture and leisure along the Hooghly River. The vessels could be repurposed as floating cafés, heritage cruises, mobile museums, wedding venues, or performance spaces, blending history with modern vibrancy.