Parents of deceased RG Kar doc meet LoP at Assembly

Kolkata: Parents of the post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital met Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari at the Assembly.

They broke down while speaking with Adhikari who assured them of all support in their pursuit of justice for their daughter.

“Everyone is standing by our side, we want you to be by our side in the coming days,” her mother said. “What offence did my daughter commit that she was killed in such a cruel way?” the victim’s mother told the media. Voicing his support for the “constitutional” demand made by the victim’s parents, Adhikari pledged to take the fight for her justice to the “court of public opinion.”