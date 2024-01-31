Parents lock door of school, classes held outside

Once again Chhota Fapri Nepali Primary School was damaged in an elephant attack on Tuesday night. Parents locked the school in anger on Wednesday. Parents conducted a day-long protest in front of the school. The teachers took classes in an open field near a school.

Locals and parents demanded the school authority to build a boundary wall at the school at the earliest. Shyama Prasad Chakladar, Range Officer of Dabgram range visited the school on Wednesday and assured all help. “Elephants frequently enter the area. About a year ago, we had installed 3 km long solar fencing at the area to restrict the elephants. But those fences were damaged. We are trying to again set up fencing in the area. Surveillance is going on every night,” said the Ranger Officer. Chhota Fapri Nepali Primary School, is a government primary school situated in Chhota Phapri area. The attacks continued for four consecutive days. Residents and parents of the students of the school staged a protest by locking teachers inside the school on Tuesday. There are at least one hundred students in the school. On Wednesday morning, when the parents went to the school, they noticed that again an elephant attacked the school. Thereafter, they locked the gates of the school and did not allow the teachers and students to enter the school.