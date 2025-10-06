Parents held for killing two-yr-old daughter

BALURGHAT: A shocking case of filicide has come to light in South Dinajpur district, where a couple has been arrested for allegedly murdering their two-year-old daughter. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Harirampur Police Station in South Dinajpur.

According to police sources, the accused parents — identified as Dildar Hossain and his wife Anjuara Khatun — are residents of Harirampur. Locals lodged a written complaint against the duo, accusing them of brutally killing their infant daughter, Rajia. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Anjuara Khatun on Thursday and produced her before the Gangarampur Subdivisional Court on Friday.

The court remanded her to seven days of jail custody. Subsequently, on Saturday, the police apprehended Dildar Hossain, who was also produced before the same court. He was remanded for 14 days of jail custody in connection with the same crime. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Gangarampur, Dipanjan Bhattacharya, confirmed that a police investigation has been initiated. “Both the parents have been arrested and produced before the court. Further investigation is underway,” the SDPO said.

Police sources added that the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.