Parents can now sign Class IX registration papers for students with writing disabilities: WBBSE

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that, as a special condition, parents will be allowed to sign registration documents on behalf of Class IX students with certified writing disabilities.

In a recently issued notification, the Board stated that students whose inability to write, resulting from specific disability, is certified by a competent medical authority may have either their father or mother sign in the designated spaces on registration forms and other related documents. These substitute signatures must be verified and authenticated by the Head of the Institution (HoI) under the official seal and date.

To prevent misuse, the WBBSE has set out strict procedures. The disability certificate must clearly state the student’s inability to write. The signing parent must submit a formal declaration confirming they are acting on behalf of their ward for this reason.

The HoI must verify both the certificate and the declaration before endorsing the signature. Schools have been instructed to preserve the original hard copies of all supporting documents for record and inspection. Heads of institutions must also inform the Board by email, attaching the disability certificate and providing details such as the school’s index number, the student’s name, the parents’ names and the date of birth.

The Board has urged all school heads to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines to facilitate the inclusive participation of CWSN students in the registration process “without any impediment.”