ParaSafe launches road safety experience zone in Kolkata

Kolkata: ParaSafe, a subsidiary of Paracoat, marked its debut in Eastern India with the launch of its innovative Road Safety Experience Zone in Kolkata this Independence Day.

The company’s strategic entry into the Eastern market aims to enhance road safety with innovative, BIS-certified products that address key safety challenges faced by daily commuters, children and professional riders.

As part of its Eastern India expansion, ParaSafe has launched a comprehensive road safety campaign, actively engaging with local communities, resident welfare associations (RWAs), schools, mobility partners and regional ambassadors to spearhead the road safety movement. These customers will be invited to exclusive pre-launch demos, safety workshops in the city.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Poddar, CEO at ParaSafe said: “This market expansion is not just a milestone for us, it underscores Parasafe’s commitment to road safety and bringing a revolution. As Kolkata emerges as a key hub in Parasafe’s nationwide journey, the goal is to turn the vision of mobility safety into reality, as freedom involves not just movement, but moving without fear.”