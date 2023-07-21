Para badminton star Shubham aspires to win medal for country

Alipurduar: 28-year-old Shubham Biswakarma, a resident of Satali tea garden in Kalchini block of Alipurduar district, is moving forward with the dream of representing the country in Para Badminton. An accident had caused severe injury to his spinal cord rending the lower part of his body motionless. However, the accident could not confine his dreams to the wheelchair. Shubham had special interest in sports since childhood and he used to participate in sports and games. Shubham’s father, Mohan Vishwakarma, is a retired tea plantation worker, and his mother, Anita Biswakarma, is an ICDS worker.

On October 26, 2020, Shubham suffered a spinal cord injury in a road accident near Mendabari on the national highway while going out with friends during Durga Puja. Since then, the lower part of his body became paralyzed. However, Shubham’s indomitable will power and morale brought him back to the world of sports within a year.

In 2022, Shubham participated for the first time in the state Para Badminton competition and won a silver medal. He then reached the quarterfinals and won a bronze medal at the state para badminton competition in June this year. His ultimate dream is to represent the country in the future. “I have had an interest in sports since childhood. That’s how I started playing volleyball, participating in various local competitions, and even playing in the district volleyball tournament. I also loved table tennis and badminton. I have already won medals at the state level, and in the future, I aspire to represent the country in Para Badminton and win a medal for the nation,” stated Shubham. He also mentioned that he currently lacks a sports wheelchair.

The district magistrate of Alipurduar, Surendra Kumar Meena, praised Shubham’s success, stating: “We are proud of Shubham’s achievements. The district administration and the state government will always provide full support to help him in achieving all his dreams.”