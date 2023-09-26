Papiya Ghosh congratulates Richa’s family for winning gold in Asian Games

Siliguri: It is a double delight for Siliguri. While India bagged gold in the Asian Games, Richa Ghosh, a resident of Siliguri, was one of the members of the Indian women’s team.

The Ghosh family particularly, is overwhelmed with this. On Tuesday, Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress (TMC) paid a visit to the Ghosh family in Subhashpally, Siliguri to congratulate them.

“We are proud of Richa. She has made the city proud. We will give her a warm welcome when she returns to Siliguri. A friendly cricket match is also being organised on Wednesday to welcome Richa,” said Papiya Ghosh. Richa’s birthday falls on September 28 and for the last eight years, she has been away from home on her birthday. However, this year she will be home and is scheduled to arrive on September 27. While Richa’s family has organised a birthday party for her, the Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad (SMKP) has organised a cricket match with former cricketers of the 60s and 70s in her honour. The match between Richa XI vs Mayor XI will be held on September 27 at the Kanchenjunga Stadium.

Manoj Verma, the president, Cricket, SMKP also congratulated Richa’s family and informed them about the match. “We are organising the match to honour Richa. It will be a fun match to boost cricket,” Verma added.

Manabendra Ghosh, Richa’s father, said: “This success is much more than winning any other tournament. Winning a medal at the Asian Games is everyone’s dream. This victory increased the desire for more success.”