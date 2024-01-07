Paper-based QR code ticketing system starts at Karunamoyee, Central Park Metro stations

Kolkata: After Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V stations, paper-based QR code ticketing system was introduced in Karunamoyee and Central Park Metro stations of East-West Metro (Green Line) recently.



This facility has been made available at these two stations from January 4. Out of the eight operational stations of Green Line, commuters are able to avail it at four stations.

This alternative ticketing system was introduced first in Green Line on October 11 at Sealdah Metro Station. Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has developed this system which has already become popular among the Metro commuters. This facility will be extended further to enable Metro commuters to avail Metro services by purchasing paper -based QR code tickets from all the stations of Green Line.

All the AFC-PC gates of different stations of Green Line have already been upgraded to make this

new ticketing system

successful. Metro Authorities are hopeful that if this system is successful in East-West Metro then gradually it will also be implemented in Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and Joka to Taratala stretches of Blue Line and Purple Line respectively.

New Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates will be installed at the Esplanade Metro Station. According to an official, the work of installing these gates will be completed in a day or two. A senior official of Metro Railway said that the new gates will have upgraded technology which will ensure that it accepts the paper-based QR code ticket as well.