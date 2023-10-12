Paper-based QR Code ticketing system launched at Sealdah Metro Station

The Metro Railway introduced a paper-based QR Code ticketing system on an experimental basis at Sealdah Metro Station, which is part of the East-West Metro Corridor, from October 11.

Saumitra Biswas, Principal Chief Operations Manager of Metro Railway, inaugurated this alternative ticketing system at Sealdah Metro Station. “From now on passengers will be able to travel to any station of this Corridor by purchasing this paper-based QR code ticket from the counter of Sealdah Metro Station only. The Center for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has developed this system which is expected to become popular in the coming days,” an official stated.

All the AFC-PC gates of different stations of Green Line have been upgraded to make this new ticketing system successful. Monitoring the response of the commuters, this system will be implemented throughout the entire stretch of this corridor. Metro authorities are hopeful that if this is successful in East-West Metro then gradually it will also be implemented in Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and Joka to Taratala stretches of Blue and Purple Lines respectively.

“On the very first day, passenger response was very good,” according to an official. From 12:45 pm to 3 pm, 522 paper-based QR code tickets were sold from Sealdah Station.

During this trial period, tokens will also be issued from the counters. Commuters have been requested to cooperate with the Metro authorities to implement this initiative successfully, an official stated.