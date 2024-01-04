Paper-based QR code ticketing system introduced at Salt Lake Sector V Metro

After Sealdah Metro Station, paper-based QR code ticketing system facility was introduced at Salt Lake Sector-V of East-West Metro Corridor from Tuesday.

This alternative ticketing system was introduced in Green Line on October 11 at Sealdah Metro Station. The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has developed this system. All AFC-PC gates of different stations of Green Line have already been upgraded to make this new ticketing system successful.

Monitoring the positive response of the commuters, this system will be implemented throughout the stretch of this Corridor very soon. Metro authorities are hopeful that if this paper-based QR code ticketing system is successful in East-West Metro then gradually it will also be implemented in Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and Joka to Taratala stretches of Blue Line and Purple Line respectively.

On January 1, the token issuance system of all three Metro lines had collapsed for nearly three hours. During the affected period, Metro authorities had to issue printed card tickets. Due to technical problems, tokens could not be issued from the counters and accepted at AFC-PC gates of all stations in three Metro lines. Later, Metro Railway and Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) officials were able to rectify the problem.

New Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates will be installed at the Esplanade Metro Station. According to an official, the work of installing these gates will be completed in a day or two. A senior official of Metro Railway said that the new gates will have upgraded technology.