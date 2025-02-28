Pantograph snag hits train services

Kolkata: Train services on the Howrah–Bandel–Barddhaman mainline were severely disrupted for several hours on Thursday morning,

causing widespread delays and cancellations.

According to an Eastern Railway, the issue arose after the pantograph of the 37228 Down Bandel-Howrah local became entangled with the overhead wires while departing from Platform No. 3 at Bandel.

Simultaneously, the pantograph of 37824 Down Barddhaman got entangled in the overhead wires as it approached Platform No. 2 at Bandel.