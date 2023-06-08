Pantograph of Coalfield Express breaks

Howrah-Dhanbad Coalfield Express, after leaving Howrah Railway Station, was detained on Up Howrah-Burdwan chord line near Bamangachi on Wednesday after the pantograph of the train engine broke. The incident took place at 5:32 pm. According to Eastern Railway officials, the overhead wire on the line had also parted.

Tower van was sent to the site to secure the pantograph and restoration of overhead power on the line. The train started service at 7 pm. The train movements were maintained through other unaffected lines.

Meanwhile, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was stopped for 20 to 30 minutes near Santaldih Railway station under Adra division of South Eastern Railway after a tractor, which according to railway officials

was allegedly trespassing (trying to cross rail line when the level crossing gate

was down), had got stuck. The

incident took place around 5 pm on Tuesday.

It has been reported that the loco pilot pressed emergency brakes and the accident was averted. Meanwhile, the gateman of the level crossing has reportedly been suspended by the Railways. A FIR has also been registered against the trespasser.