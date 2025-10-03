Panta bhaat and fish offered to Goddess at Balurghat Puja

BALURGHAT: Durga Puja in Bengal is steeped in centuries-old customs, many of which are unique to particular families and regions. Among them, the Gauri Palbari Puja Mandap of Balurghat stands out for its distinctive ritual on Vijaya Dashami, where the goddess is offered Panta Bhaat (fermented rice) with fried Boal and Raikhore fish before her symbolic return to Kailash with her children.

Regarded as one of the most ancient Durga Pujas in South Dinajpur, the Gauri Palbari Puja Mandap has been following this tradition for over three and a half centuries. On Vijaya Dashami, devotees from across the district throng the mandap to witness this rare offering.

The ritual, performed with utmost devotion, also includes lemon and green chilies served alongside the humble platter, reflecting both simplicity and deep reverence.

The practice symbolises the Goddess’ departure from her parental home and her return to her husband’s abode. Before she leaves, the offering of Panta Bhaat and local fish represents the love and affection of her family and devotees. The emotional bond between the divine mother and her children is thus expressed through food deeply rooted in Bengal’s agrarian culture.

Interestingly, the fish offered during the rituals is sourced from the nearby Atreyee River, which holds cultural and historical significance for the people of the region. On Maha Navami as well, the goddess is served an Anna Bhog (Rice Offering) meal that includes Boal and Raikhore fish, continuing the tradition of honouring her with locally available produce.

Every year, thousands of devotees and visitors eagerly wait to partake in the Bhog, believing it carries the blessings of the Goddess. The gathering at the Gauri Palbari Mandap on Vijaya Dashami becomes not only a religious occasion but also a cultural celebration that reinforces communal harmony and shared heritage.

Speaking about the age-old practice, Madhab Sarkar, a member of the Puja Committee, said: “This ritual has been followed in our family Puja for generations. Offering panta bhaat with fish to the goddess on Dashami is not just a tradition but a way to preserve our cultural identity and devotion.”