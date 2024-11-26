Panjipara: Youth missing for six years returns home

Raiganj: Sukesh Chowdhury, a young man from Shantinagar in Panjipara under Goalpokhar Police Station in North Dinajpur district, returned home after having gone missing for six years. Sukesh, who was struggling with severe mental depression, was reunited with his family on Sunday, thanks to the efforts of a Mumbai-based social welfare organisation. The emotional reunion brought tears of joy to his family and neighbours.

23-year-old Sukesh’s return came just thirteen days after the passing of his father, who was a farmer. Upon his arrival, Sukesh was warmly embraced by his mother, Sova Rani Chowdhury and his sisters, who had lost hope of ever seeing him again. “I thought we had lost him forever,” Sova Rani said. “But then, one morning, he appeared at our doorstep with the help of some kind people. It was a miracle.”

The family had reported his disappearance to the local police at the time, but their efforts had not yielded any results. The social welfare organisation that helped reunite the family assured them that Sukesh is now stable and behaving normally. They also promised to provide him with necessary medication online, free of charge. “We are deeply grateful to them for their humanity,” Sova Rani expressed, her eyes brimming with tears.

The entire community has been moved by the reunion, with many praising the organisation’s dedication to helping those in need. The family’s prayers and gratitude go out to the kind individuals who made this emotional homecoming possible.