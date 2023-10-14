Panja snubs NCW chairperson for ‘baseless allegations’ against Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shashi Panja on Friday launched a scathing attack on National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, demanding she should remove “political chasma (glasses)” and put aside “Zamindari attitude”.



A day after NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma levelled “baseless” allegations against the Bengal government, Panja tore into the “Zamindari” mindset perpetuated by Centre and questioned the NCW’s alleged apathy for violence against women in BJP-ruled states such as Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Panja said NCW chairperson should address crimes against women in BJP-ruled states.

She also pointed out that the Bengal government had moved the Supreme Court in the Kamduni case to ensure justice for the victim. Slamming the alleged misuse of the Commission which targets Opposition-ruled states and remains silent on crimes against women in BJP-ruled areas, Panja said, “I think you should take off the “political chashma.” “Your chair beholds more responsibility. Don’t put _kalank_ on the commission.”

Panja pointed fingers at Sharma for her comments on Thursday wherein the NCW chairperson claimed she didn’t feel safe in Bengal. Sharma said this while talking about the Kamduni case.

Panja, who is in charge of the Women & Child Development & Social Welfare department, reiterated that the Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court with a SLP in this matter.

“Those sitting in glass houses should not be throwing stones at others. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, sitting in an air-conditioned room, should not be speaking about women’s safety and security. You have to refrain from this “Zamindari” attitude. You are not a landlord that you prevail over everybody,” said Panja. She also said: “When in Manipur, such gross incidents happened where women were made to parade naked, did you reach out to Manipur? The complaints reached you, but did you speak to the Manipur administration and take any steps? No. But you talk about Kamduni.”