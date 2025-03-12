Panitanki: Guv inspects security measures along India-Nepal border

Siliguri: The political climate in Bengal has been charged with discussions on fake voters following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of discrepancies in the voter list. Amid this turmoil, Governor CV Anand Bose spoke about the issues of such fake voters, a standoff at Jadavpur University (JU) and the National Education Policy (NEP) while visiting the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in Kharibari block on Wednesday.

On the fake voter issue, the Governor said: “The Election Commission is the appropriate organisation to handle such matters. I am confident that the Election Commission will take the right steps to address these concerns.”

Regarding the ongoing deadlock surrounding the WebCooper conference at Jadavpur University and the controversy regarding the Kolkata Police’s request to establish a camp on the campus, Governor Bose chose to remain neutral. “I will not interfere in this matter but if I feel there is injustice or a violation of rules, I will take action as the Governor and Chancellor,” he remarked.

In his address, the Governor also expressed strong support for the National Education Policy, calling it a “game-changer” for India’s educational landscape. “This policy is India-centric, science-based and will help in building a stronger, more capable society. India’s educational institutions will become hubs for the entire world,” he said.

Governor Bose’s visit also focused on border security as he inspected the security measures along the Indo-Nepal border in Panitanki. Speaking to the media, he praised the efforts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in ensuring safety at the border. “India and Nepal share a long-standing, friendly relationship. The SSB has been working diligently to maintain border security and it has developed strong ties with the local people, which is vital for peaceful border management,” he added. The Governor also visited the village area near Mechi River and spoke to the villagers. He assured the people of the region that their safety was a top priority. “This was a fact-finding visit and after the visit, I can confidently say that our country is 101 per cent safe,” he affirmed.