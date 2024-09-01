Panijhora Village transformed into Bengal’s first ‘book village’

Alipurduar: Panijhora, a small village nestled in the Buxa Tiger Reserve of Alipurduar district, has been officially designated as Bengal’s first ‘book village’ by the district administration. This unique initiative, inspired by similar projects in Maharashtra and Kerala, aims to turn Panijhora into a literary hub for tourists visiting the Dooars.



Located 12 kilometres from Alipurduar town, Panijhora is home to 291 residents from 71 families, representing various communities such as Nepali, Dukpa, Garo, Mech, Rava, Munda and Oraon. The idea to transform Panijhora into a ‘book village’ was conceived by a local voluntary organisation and brought to life with support from the district administration. The village was officially launched as a ‘book village’ on Saturday.

The village now features 15 small libraries, each housed in local residences, as well as a central library. Visitors are encouraged to explore these libraries and enjoy a wide range of books, creating a unique experience for those who love reading. Local artists have also contributed by painting murals on the walls of homes, depicting scenes related to reading and literature. The central library was established with the help of Chinmoy Dhar, manager of the Majherdabri Tea Estate. District Magistrate R Vimala praised the initiative, stating: “There is no substitute for reading. The success of this project reflects the dedication of Panijhora’s residents and the passionate volunteers from Alipurduar. We hope Panijhora becomes a cherished destination for all visitors and that the village continues to flourish.”

Village resident Parul Minj expressed her excitement, saying: “This initiative will bring positive changes to our village. It’s wonderful to think that people from across the country will visit us and tourists will have access to books about North Bengal and the Dooars.”