Panijhora: Open-air stage, weekly craft fair inaugurated

Alipurduar: To boost rural tourism in the Dooars, the Alipurduar district administration has introduced new infrastructure in Panijhora village of Rajabhatkhawa, also known as Boigram (Book Village). The project includes an open-air stage, purified drinking water facilities and modern toilets—all developed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh under a government initiative.

The facilities were inaugurated on Sunday evening by District Magistrate R Vimala in the presence of officials and local residents. The launch event featured traditional tribal dances, dhamsa-madol performances and a campfire, attracting a large number of tourists.

DM Vimala said: “This initiative ensures basic facilities for visitors while also providing a platform for local tribal dance groups to present their rich cultural heritage.” She also announced the start of a weekly rural market at the site, to be held every Sunday. Women and Self-Help-Group members from across the district will sell handmade crafts, local delicacies and artisan goods. Previously, such items were displayed at the Rajabhatkhawa Nature Interpretation Centre, but congestion near the forest department’s ticket counter had led to longstanding demands for a separate space.

“With the ticket counter of the forest department now closed, we have responded to both local and tourist needs,” the DM said, expressing her joy at the strong tourist turnout on the fair’s opening day. This initiative is expected to promote sustainable tourism while empowering local communities in the region.