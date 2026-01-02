Panihati Utsav: 4 held for youth’s ‘murder’ post scuffle

Kolkata: The Barrackpore City Police have arrested four persons in connection with the alleged murder of a youth at Amarabati in Panihati, Khardah.

The incident dates back to Sunday, December 28, when the deceased, Tanmoy Sarkar, a resident of Ghola in Sodepur, visited Amarabati Ground to attend the Panihati Utsav and a live performance by Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari along with friends and relatives.

According to police, a minor bumping incident between Tanmoy’s group and another group during the programme escalated into a scuffle and altercation. The situation was defused following the intervention of people present at the venue.

However, while leaving the ground, Tanmoy reportedly got separated from his companions. Police alleged that members of the other group later found him alone, dragged him into a dark lane and assaulted him. Tanmoy managed to return home but complained of severe abdominal pain late on Sunday night. As his condition worsened, he was moved to RG Kar from Sagar Dutta Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 31.

On Thursday, Tanmoy’s younger brother, Rahul Sarkar, lodged a complaint accusing unknown persons of murder, following which a case was registered. During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the accused.

Later that night, police arrested Deep Adhikari, Debjit Das, Shibam Das alias Tatan, and Akash Naskar alias Buro from different locations in Panihati. The accused were produced before the Barrackpore Court and remanded to judicial custody.