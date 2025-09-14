Panihati to get major drainage boost with new pumping stns

Kolkata: Panihati’s long-standing demand for a modern drainage system is finally set to be fulfilled. Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and with the initiative of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim, the Bengal government has sanctioned Rs 50,127,7836 for the construction of a state-of-the-art storm water drainage project.

According to an order issued by the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department on September 11, 2025, the project will include the construction, commissioning and trial run (including one year of operation and maintenance) of two storm water drainage pumping stations at Muragacha Crossing, beside the Kalyani Expressway under Panihati Municipality.

The plan consists of two pumping stations (PS-1 & PS-2) of 80 m³/min capacity each, to be set up at the north-east and south-west corners of Muragacha Crossing.

The project will be carried out by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) in phases, with completion targeted within three years from commencement.

Panihati residents have welcomed this long-awaited initiative, which promises to put an end to the recurring waterlogging problem in the area.

Panihati councillor Somnath Dey said: “Next season there won’t be any waterlogging in Panihati.”