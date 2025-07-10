Panihati: State to launch Rs 36-cr underground drainage project

Kolkata: The Bengal government is slated to launch a Rs 36 crore underground drainage project in Panihati, North 24-Parganas, to tackle the area’s persistent waterlogging problem.

IIT Kharagpur conducted a comprehensive survey and submitted its findings to the state, paving the way for the project’s execution. After years of monsoon-related hardships, residents of Panihati may finally see relief, as the initiative aims to resolve the chronic flooding that has long disrupted daily life during the rainy season.

The initiative follows repeated appeals from Panihati Municipality to the Public Works Department (PWD).

IIT Kharagpur, in collaboration with the municipality, conducted a detailed survey identifying key choking points, outdated drainage lines, and water flow patterns.

The team proposed an alternative drainage system involving 5-feet-deep channels to be laid through HB Town and other low-lying areas to improve water discharge.

The survey was carried out in the presence of PWD Minister Pulak Roy and Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmik, reflecting the state government’s commitment to addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is in the final stages of the tender process for setting up a permanent pumping station at Muragacha More. Modelled after a similar facility in Kolkata, it is expected to speed up water clearance during and after rainfall.

Expressing optimism, Panihati Municipality chairman Somnath Dey said: “The project has almost been finalised and forwarded to the planning committee, we can hope for a speedy implementation.”

He added: “A 36-crore total underground drainage project has been submitted to the State Planning section for approval, following a discussion with the Principal Secretary, PWD.”

About the current situation, he added: “I have visited the affected areas. The water level has gone down in most parts. A few areas are still under water but they will also clear up if there is no further rain.”