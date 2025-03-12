Panihati Municipality chairman asked to resign over allegations of extortion

Kolkata: The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim is learnt to have asked the Panihati Municipality chairman Malay Ray to step down from his position following allegations of extortion against him among other complaints.

It was learnt that Hakim on Tuesday called Roy from the Assembly chamber of Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh, asking him to resign from his post. The decision comes in the wake of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently asking the Barrackpore MP to intervene in the matter relating to protection of a huge field with greenery which was allegedly being usurped by the land sharks for real estate purposes.

Such a move came after the locals wrote to the CM for her intervention.

Bhowmick recently told the media that the state is likely to acquire this field and use it for public welfare. It was learnt that the Chief Secretary had also sought information about the field from the district administration. A report submitted was forwarded to the CM.

Sources said that Malay Roy has been accused by the locals of acting hand-in-gloves with the land. This was one of the chief reasons why he has been asked to step down from his position on Tuesday.

It was learnt that he has been intimated that if he refuses to step down then the party leadership will take appropriate action against him. Further, Roy was also accused of extorting people visiting the municipality. He allegedly was asking people to give money for organising an event to mark the 125 years of the municipality.

Malay is learnt to have told the media that he has no clue as to why he was asked to step down and has instead claimed that he is a

victim of a conspiracy.