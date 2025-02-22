Panihati assault to death case: 5 held guilty

Kolkata: Five persons, including a councillor of Panihati, have been held guilty for assaulting a man to death 10 years ago.

Three more persons against whom the police had filed the chargesheet have been acquitted due to not having enough evidence. In September, 2014, a man identified as Sambhu Chakraborty was assaulted to death by a group of people. It was alleged that the councillor of Ward 11 of Panihati Municipality, Tarak Guha, was also involved in the assault. However, when the crime was committed, he was not a councillor. After a case was registered at the Khardah Police Station, cops started a probe.

Following completion of the investigation, police filed chargesheet against eight persons but Guha was never arrested. It was also alleged that despite having directed Guha to appear before the court multiple times, he never turned up.

On Friday during the hearing for judgement delivery, Guha was seen present in the court of Third Additional District and Session Judge. Immediately, the concerned magistrate directed the police to arrest Guha. Later, the court held five persons guilty, including the councillor.

The court also acquitted three persons for not having enough evidence which can prove them guilty. The quantum of punishment for the five guilty persons is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.