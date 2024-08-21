Panighata Riverfront Ecopark comes up in Siliguri

Siliguri: With the aim of restricting illegal sand mining from Balasan River and other illegal activities at the riverbank, the joint forest management committee along with Panighata Forest Range under Kurseong Division has developed Panighata Riverfront Ecopark near Balasan River in Panighata, a park surrounded by nature.



This is also aimed at creating another visiting place for tourists and locals. The park was inaugurated on August 15.

The park, surrounded by natural beauty and the sound of the river, can easily mesmerise visitors. A swimming pool is also available at the park with clean water from the river. “We have made the park with the aim of providing a new place surrounded by nature. This park will also help locals in generating employment,” said Samiran Raj, Range Officer of Panighata range.

North Bengal is known for its beauty and tourism. Many new tourist places are emerging in the region. Sometimes, people look for places where they can spend time with their family for a few hours.

Meanwhile, there have been several complaints about illegal mining from Balasan River. Although the administration has been taking action against this, such incidents have continued. Keeping these things in mind, the forest department took the initiative and utilized the area. This will help in boosting tourism and will also restrict illegal activities. The park features five food corners, huts to sit in and a swimming pool run by local villagers. The park has been decorated and more

work is ongoing.

The entry fee for the park is Rs 20 per person and there is a specific parking fee for vehicles. The park will be operational from 8 am to 7 pm daily, with the joint forest management committee overseeing the management.