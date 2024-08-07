Panic-induced exodus: Indians flee Bangladesh amidst political unrest

Mahadipur (Indo-Bangladesh Border): Amid escalating political unrest in Bangladesh, a significant number of Indians have hurriedly returned through the Mahadipur International Land Port under the English Bazar Police Station on Tuesday.



Indian trucks stranded at the Panama Port in Bangladesh on Monday began their return journey after being unloaded. Customs officials report that freshly loaded trucks from India will be dispatched to Bangladesh only after the stranded vehicles, along with their drivers and assistants, return safely.

Rahaman Sheikh abandoned his vehicle in Bangladesh and fled to India on Monday night due to heightened panic.

Sheikh’s decision was prompted by reports of stone pelting at the Panama Port. Consequently, Indian customs officials have requested that the return of stranded trucks be prioritized before sending new shipments.

Deshdulal Chatterjee, an Indian customs official, stated: “We have requested Bangladesh to return our trucks and their drivers first. Once we are assured of the security arrangements, we will resume sending more loaded trucks. As of now, all individuals stranded in Bangladesh with their vehicles are reported safe, and no further unrest has been observed at the Panama Port.”

By 3pm on Tuesday, the trucks began returning one by one, and it is anticipated that border trade will resume by the evening. Several Indians who had visited relatives in Bangladesh have returned due to safety concerns and reported significant damage and unrest.

Sikandar Sheikh from Sahibganj, Jharkhand, who visited his maternal uncle in Rohanpur, Bangladesh, expressed his concerns, saying: “The situation there is dire. Although we did not encounter military presence, we saw numerous burnt vehicles and vandalized offices, prompting our hasty return.”

Similarly, Jamirul and Mamtaj Bewa from Murshidabad, who were visiting relatives in Rajshahi, also returned to India early on Tuesday morning out of fear.

In contrast, Bangladeshi residents are returning to their homes with optimism, anticipating a restoration of peace. Tarikul Islam, a college teacher from Dhaka, remarked: “We are hopeful of a positive change through proper measures. Although there have been instances of misbehaviour with students, I believe peace will be restored soon. Schools and colleges resumed on Tuesday.”