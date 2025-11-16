Panic in Malda as 5-yr-old girl goes missing for three days

Malda: A five-year-old girl has been missing for the past three days under mysterious circumstances, triggering widespread panic in the Lilramtola area of North Lakshmipur under Mothabari Police Station. The missing child, identified as Rishika Mondal, daughter of farmer Manoj Mondal, disappeared on Friday afternoon.

According to family members, Manoj, his wife, and his mother were harvesting crops nearly 200 metre from their home. Rishika and her elder brother were also present. “After a while, both children started walking back home. But while my son returned, my daughter never did,” said a distraught Manoj Mondal, struggling to hold back tears. The family and villagers searched the entire village throughout the day, but found no trace of her. Eventually, the family lodged a missing complaint at Mothabari Police Station.

Police sources confirmed that a massive search operation was launched. For two consecutive days, police conducted intensive combing operations across the village and nearby areas, but the child has not been located yet.

The heartbreaking disappearance has left the family shattered. “We just want our daughter back. We are waiting every moment,” said Rishika’s mother. Authorities continue their investigation.