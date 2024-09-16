Panic grips Malda-Siliguri train after smoke erupts

RAIGANJ: Tension gripped passengers aboard the Malda-Siliguri bound DEMU passenger train on Sunday noon when smoke was seen billowing from the engine. The train was halted near Kishanganj station in Bihar. Fearing a fire, many passengers panicked and began jumping from the train. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

The smoke was swiftly attended to, with prompt intervention from SSB jawans, RPF personnel, and fire brigade staff from Kishanganj. They managed to bring the situation under control, ensuring the safety of all passengers. Northern Frontier (NF) Railway officials, along with engineers, arrived on the scene shortly after to investigate the cause of the engine smoke. The incident led to a temporary disruption of train services on the route.

Rajkamal Basak, a passenger on board, recounted the terrifying moment: “I was traveling from Malda to Siliguri when the train neared Kishanganj station. Suddenly, we saw smoke coming from the engine. Everyone thought the train had caught fire, and panic spread quickly. The driver stopped the train, and people started

jumping off.”

Dipak Kumar, the Superintendent of Kishanganj station, clarified the situation: “There was no fire, only smoke. Our higher officials and engineers have arrived and are inspecting the incident thoroughly”.