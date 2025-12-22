Panic grips Dooars tea gardens amid leopard, elephant sightings

Jalpaiguri: The frequent movement of leopards and wild elephants in tea gardens and fringe villages of Nagrakata and Banarhat has triggered widespread panic among residents. In response, the Forest department on Monday conducted a drone survey to identify leopard dens and formulate long-term measures to curb human-wildlife conflict.

The survey was carried out at Kalabari Tea Garden under Angrabhasha Gram Panchayat No. 1 of Nagrakata Block, with drones scanning the garden and surrounding areas from the boundary line. Officials said the exercise focused on tracking leopard movement, identifying hiding zones and suggesting safety measures for local residents.

Protective net fencing work had recently begun near the Hulas Line of the tea garden, but remains incomplete. During this period, a five-year-old girl, Pratika Orao, was reportedly dragged by a leopard from the garden boundary. She survived the attack. Residents of North and South Kherkata and Kalabari said fear grips the area from evening onwards. Leopards are reportedly sighted after 5 pm, while elephants roam the area through the night.

“We are exhausted. Even after cages were installed, the leopard has not been trapped,” said Gopinath Roy, a resident of North Kherkata.

Kalabari residents said children are being brought indoors by late afternoon following recent attacks. “Two children were attacked earlier. One was saved after locals raised an alarm. We have lost sleep,” they said. Senior forest officials, including DFO Dwija Pratim Sen (Gorumara Wildlife Division), DFO Vikas V of Jalpaiguri Forest Division, and range officers from Dyna and Binnaguri, supervised the operation. DFO Sen stated that leopard dens have been identified during the survey. “Protective net fencing is underway. Slaughtering poultry or pigs in these areas and dumping animal remains has been strictly prohibited to avoid attracting predators,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kherkata forest fringe villages are facing a dual threat. Leopards are lifting livestock in the evenings, while elephants enter at night, destroying crops. Four cages have been placed in the area to capture leopards. Residents have demanded solar lighting and stronger preventive measures.