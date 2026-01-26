Panic after stray dog seen with remains of newborn

Jalpaiguri: Panic gripped Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital after a stray dog was seen carrying parts of a deceased newborn’s body on the hospital premises on two consecutive days.



In the first incident on Saturday afternoon, police were alerted after some patients’ kin spotted a stray dog roaming near the Mother and Child Hub with the severed head of a newborn in its mouth.

The next day, a lump of flesh was found around 50 metres from the Mother and Child Hub near the Pharmacy College. Hospital staff later recovered the flesh, which is suspected to belong to the same newborn. The recovered remains have been sent for post-mortem and forensic examination.

Confirming the incident, Medical College Superintendent and Vice-Principal Dr Kalyan Khan said that the recovered body parts have been sent for post-mortem. “Forensic experts will determine whether both remains belong to the same newborn,” he said.

Dr Khan stated that CCTV footage showed the dog entering the hospital area from the Pharmacy College side. He added that an abandoned area nearby is often used to dump garbage, suggesting the remains may have been brought in from outside. The hospital has denied any internal lapse and stated that surveillance has been intensified.

Police and hospital authorities are conducting parallel investigations, with further clarity expected after forensic reports.