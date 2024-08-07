Pangs of partition days revisited

Changrabandha: The pangs of the partition days were revisited as Madhavi Mahant and her brother Jogen with tearful eyes watched their mother reluctantly cross over to trouble-torn Bangladesh through the Changrabandha border in Cooch Behar. They were forced to let the octogenarian go despite the turmoil as her visa expired.



80-year-old Vinodini Mahant lives with her elder son in Nilphamari district of Bangladesh. Her daughter Madhavi is married in India. Her younger son Jogen had migrated to India many years ago and has settled here.

A month back, Vinodini had come to India to her daughter’s house for treatment. She also put up at Jogen’s house in Maynaguri in the Jalpaiguri district. “The biggest problem is her visa has expired on Tuesday. We were forced to send her back despite the country being in the grip of unrest” stated Jogen. Even Vinodini was not eager to return to trouble-torn Bangladesh.

“I’m scared and worried seeing the condition of Bangladesh on television. I have to return alone. I wish I could stay back till peace returns” stated Vinodini.

“We are worried whether she will reach home safely or not. If it was possible, I would have kept my mother back,” added Madhavi.