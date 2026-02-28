Pangong Lake Marathon: BNCCI chairman sets Guinness World Record

Kolkata: Ritwik Das, chairman of the 139-year-old Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BNCCI), has earned a Guinness World Record after successfully completing the Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon in Ladakh, the world’s highest and coldest marathon. Held on February 25 at Pangong Lake at an altitude of over 15,000 feet, the fourth edition of the marathon was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records for its extreme conditions, with temperatures plunging between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius. The event was organised by former Indian ice hockey player Chamba Tsetan with support from the Indian Army and the Ladakh administration. Describing the experience as both physically gruelling and deeply inspiring, Das said the marathon represents far more than a sporting spectacle. Founded as an ecological initiative to raise awareness about glacier preservation, the event also provides a crucial winter economic boost to Ladakh’s homestay operators and local communities. He highlighted the region’s emphasis on sustainable practices such as solar energy usage and community participation. Environmental innovator Sonam Wangchuk has been instrumental in promoting ecological consciousness in the region, he noted. Pointing to reduced snowfall in Ladakh this year, Das warned that climate change is visibly affecting fragile mountain ecosystems. He urged marathon organisers in Bengal to adopt similar sustainability models to raise awareness about vulnerable regions such as the Sundarbans, Sagar Island, Ghoramara Island and the river systems of North Bengal.