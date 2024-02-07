Panel with names of 364 candidates released

Kolkata: A panel with the names of 364 candidates was released on Tuesday, the South 24-Parganas District



Primary School Council (DPSC) chairman Ajit Kumar Nayek informed.

It was further stated that appointment letters will also be issued. According to a news agency, Nayek informed that there are 288 names in the panel and 26 other names whose addresses have not been identified. Apart from that, the names of 50 candidates have been mentioned in the additional panel.

The chairman requested the protesters to end their hunger strike. Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesman Kunal Ghosh also met with the protesters. On social media he shared that the protesters at Diamond Harbour have been asked to write letters and the chairman will consider them along with legal advice on the matter. The job seekers of 2009 had called for a hunger strike in front of the primary education office at South 24-Parganas from Friday. Over 1000 job seekers sat on hunger strike demanding for the release of the panel. On Monday evening, in a social media post, Ghosh had said that the problem existing over the 2009 panel was solved and 1500 people have already joined their jobs. While requesting the protesters to withdraw their sit-in demonstration, Ghosh had stated that the South 24-Parganas District Primary School Council (DPSC) chairman will publish the names of the rest of the panel and they will be given recruitment letters.