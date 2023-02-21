'Panel to appoint head teacher in primary schools doesn't need nod of Edu dept'

KOLKATA: The panel for appointment of head teachers in primary schools under the School Education department will no longer require the approval of the School Education department.



A notification in this regard was issued by the School Education department on Monday.

As per an order issued in August 2018, the concerned chairman of the District Primary School Council (DPSC) had to submit the panel for appointment of head teacher in government, government-aided and government-sponsored primary schools to the School Education department through the Directorate of School Education for due approval.

It could make recruitment only after the nod of the department.