Panel formed to probe ‘unauthorised’ installation of telecom equipment

Darjeeling: An inquiry committee has been set up to probe into the ‘unauthorised’ installation of an ‘Active and passive commonly shared in-building distributed antenna system (DAS+OD+Small Cell Solution)’ which allegedly is a potential health hazard, at the Darjeeling District Hospital. The matter has raked up a major controversy with the Rogi Kalyan Samity writing to the Chief Minister about this and the Principal Secretary, Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) has issued a show cause notice to the Space Tele Infra Pvt Ltd., Gurugram, Haryana, declaring the MoU signed as ‘irregular and perverse’ rendering it null and void.

Copies of this letter have been sent to the Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling along with other administrative officials.

A 6-member GTA inquiry committee was constituted on Wednesday headed by Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA. “As per the direction of Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA we have set up this committee. The committee will launch a detailed probe starting from the security up and will find out the vehicle that had brought in the equipment, the persons involved and under whose direction this equipment that is a potential health hazard was installed in the district hospital.

We will find out if any financial transaction was involved. Within a month a detailed inquiry report will be handed over to the GTA Chief,” stated Chauhan, while talking to Millennium Post.

The 6-member committee includes the Secretary, GTA; Executive Director Health and family Welfare, GTA; GTA Finance Officer; Superintending Engineer of the Power Department of the GTA along with a representation from the medical fraternity (doctor).

The Principal Secretary, GTA in notice to Space Tele Infra Pvt. Ltd. on June 28, stated that during his visit to the hospital on June 27, he had spotted the equipment in a room on the 4th floor. Closer inspection revealed that the telecommunication equipment was installed on December 16, 2020 as per the IBS Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“Considering all the above facts and circumstances, you are directed to show cause as to why the said equipment and accessories should not be removed, within 7 days of issue of this notice. In the event of failure to do so, administration will be at liberty to take

considered decisions and appropriate action in the interest of patient safety,” stated the notice to the company.

In his letter the Principal Secretary went on to state that the equipment was installed without approval of competent authorities and that the MoU was executed on plain white paper. The pinpoint location / schedule of the property under contract for installation is also missing, stated the letter.

When contacted Abhijit Kumar Prasad, representative of the Space Tele, whose name and contact number appears scribbled on the MOU, abstained from commenting.