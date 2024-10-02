Panel formed to probe allegations against Sudipto Roy

Kolkata: An enquiry committee has been formed at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital against Dr Sudipto Roy, the former chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital after junior doctors brought several allegations against him.



A section of junior doctors at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) claimed that corruption similar to that of RG Kar also happened at the CMCH. Junior doctors had demanded an enquiry against Dr Roy.

A complainant has lodged a complaint with the chief minister’s office, the CBI, ED and the state vigilance commission against Roy alleging that he was involved in corruption at the CMCH. Roy has been removed from the ex-students’ association of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after the allegations surfaced against him and he was interrogated by the ED in connection with the misappropriation of funds at RG Kar Medical.

Roy is a member of the State Health Recruitment Board, a former president of the West Bengal Medical Council, and currently represents Sreerampore in the Hooghly district as an MLA. In 2023, Akhtar Ali, former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, also filed a complaint against Roy accusing him of threatening Ali when he tried to raise corruption in the hospital. In his complaint to West Bengal’s State Vigilance Commission, Ali also accused Roy of syphoning out many of the consumables and other items from RG Kar Hospital to his private hospital in North Kolkata and seeking various other informal services from the different vendors of RG Kar Hospital.